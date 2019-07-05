UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Create Eco-friendly Cemetery Space

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:15 AM

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) An 'eco-friendly' cemetery space may open near Paris in September. The 'recollection and burial space' that respects the environment may come up at Ivry in the Val-de-Marne department, just outside Paris, Italian news agency ANSAmed reported on Thursday.

The move is in response to the increasing pubic demand for 'eco-friendly funerals,' said the report quoting a news story in French daily La Matinale du Monde on Thursday.

The Ivry cemetery is one of 20 such facilities under the jurisdiction of Paris City Hall, the headquarters of the Paris municipality. The request to dedicate a part of the cemetery to 'eco-friendly burials' requires approval from the City Council, which will vote on the proposal on July 8.

If approved, the area will be reserved for burials with caskets made exclusively of cardboard and local wood. Grave markers made of imported granite or reinforced concrete will not be permitted.

An expert quoted by Le Monde said the only grave markers allowed would be "discreet tombstones in local wood" and described the move as a "return to what was done in the country for millennia".

Preparation of the bodies for burial will also be in an eco-friendly manner with clothes made of "natural fibres". Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's team said it was ready to create similar spaces in other cemeteries as well.

The cost of burial in an 'eco-friendly' cemetery space will be cheaper than that of a traditional cemetery, said the ANSAmed report.

Related Topics

Vote Paris May July September From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

26 seconds ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 mn in London despit ..

27 seconds ago

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS ..

29 seconds ago

Federer cruises, champion Kerber knocked out

30 seconds ago

Amnesty Scheme's successes beyond his expectations ..

33 seconds ago

Cricket: World Cup table

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.