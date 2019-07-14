UrduPoint.com
France To Create Space Command Within Air Force: Macron

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:15 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he had approved the creation of a space command within the French air force to improve the country's defence capabilities

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he had approved the creation of a space command within the French air force to improve the country's defence capabilities.

Addressing military personnel a day before the Bastille Day parade, Macron said the new military doctrine setting up a space command would strengthen protection of French satellites.

"To give substance to this doctrine and ensure the development and reinforcement of our space capabilities, a space command will be created next September in the air force," Macron said as quoted by Reuters, adding that it would later become the Space and Air Force.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said last year she was committed to giving France strategic space autonomy in the face of growing threats from other powers amid a race in space militarisation.

The French military spending programme for 2019-2025 has earmarked 3.6 billion Euros ($4.06 billion) for investments and renewal of French satellites.

