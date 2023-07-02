Open Menu

France To Host 3 Races Of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed For Purebred Arabian Horses On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 06:45 PM

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2023) The La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse in France is set to host three of the races scheduled as part of the 15th edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses. The three races will feature a field of 25 horses, competing for a prize pool totalling €88,000 (around AED352,702).

The 1,900-metre main card race will see horses aged 4 and above compete for a Group One prize of €50,000. The 1,400-metre race will be limited to three-year-old horses, and features €18,000 in prize money, while another 1,900-metre race for horses aged 4 and above will offer a prize of €20,000.

Supported by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, the event is held to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

