France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) France is participating in the middle East Energy 2025 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with the La French Fab pavilion, which includes 21 companies.

This participation, organised by business France, reflects France’s long-standing industrial expertise and commitment to supporting the Gulf region’s energy transition, in alignment with the UAE’s ambitions for sustainable development and infrastructure modernisation.

On the other hand, the smart grid market is rapidly expanding and is expected to reach $1.68 billion by 2026 in the Gulf region. At the same time, the development of renewable energy, energy consumption optimization, and the construction of sustainable cities have become top priorities across the region.

These developments present major new opportunities for French companies, whose expertise in these key sectors is widely recognised.