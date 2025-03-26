France To Showcase Energy Infrastructure Solutions At Middle East Energy 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) France is participating in the middle East Energy 2025 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with the La French Fab pavilion, which includes 21 companies.
This participation, organised by business France, reflects France’s long-standing industrial expertise and commitment to supporting the Gulf region’s energy transition, in alignment with the UAE’s ambitions for sustainable development and infrastructure modernisation.
On the other hand, the smart grid market is rapidly expanding and is expected to reach $1.68 billion by 2026 in the Gulf region. At the same time, the development of renewable energy, energy consumption optimization, and the construction of sustainable cities have become top priorities across the region.
These developments present major new opportunities for French companies, whose expertise in these key sectors is widely recognised.
Recent Stories
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 202521 seconds ago
-
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout15 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digital Transformation60 minutes ago
-
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre60 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare initiatives1 hour ago
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating clubs2 hours ago
-
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
Record-breaking annual growth in renewable power capacity in 2024: IRENA2 hours ago
-
TECOM's in5 showcases successful international expansion pathways for start-ups2 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' conference2 hours ago
-
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign3 hours ago