Open Menu

France To Showcase Energy Infrastructure Solutions At Middle East Energy 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 06:45 PM

France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) France is participating in the middle East Energy 2025 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with the La French Fab pavilion, which includes 21 companies.

This participation, organised by business France, reflects France’s long-standing industrial expertise and commitment to supporting the Gulf region’s energy transition, in alignment with the UAE’s ambitions for sustainable development and infrastructure modernisation.

On the other hand, the smart grid market is rapidly expanding and is expected to reach $1.68 billion by 2026 in the Gulf region. At the same time, the development of renewable energy, energy consumption optimization, and the construction of sustainable cities have become top priorities across the region.
These developments present major new opportunities for French companies, whose expertise in these key sectors is widely recognised.

Related Topics

World Business France UAE Dubai Same Middle East Market Top Billion

Recent Stories

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Ro ..

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

15 minutes ago
 SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

32 minutes ago
 Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems ..

Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed

42 minutes ago
  

 

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

60 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

60 minutes ago
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

2 hours ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

2 hours ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East