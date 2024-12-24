Open Menu

France Unveils New Government Led By François Bayrou

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The Élysée Palace announced the formation of a new government last night, following more than a week of consultations.

The list of France's new ministers, led by Prime Minister François Bayrou, was unveiled on Monday.

The cabinet, comprising 36 ministers, was appointed based on the proposal of the new Prime Minister, in line with constitutional provisions, and approved by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The new government appointed former prime minister Elisabeth Borne as the education minister in the new cabinet. Another former premier, Manuel Valls, was appointed as overseas territories minister, while former interior minister Gerald Darmanin assumed the role of justice minister.

