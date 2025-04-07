Open Menu

France's Far-right, Leftwingers Rally Supporters After Le Pen Conviction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM

France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The streets of Paris witnessed large-scale and politically polarised protests on Sunday evening, as the far-right led by Marine Le Pen rallied at Place Vauban, while some left-wingers including members of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party staged a counter-rally at the Place de la République.

The far right sought to mount a show of force after Le Pen, 56, was found guilty Monday of embezzling European Parliament funds and given a partly suspended jail term and an immediate ban on holding public office.

In a speech, Le Pen described last week's verdict as a "political decision" aimed at preventing her from running in the next presidential election.

She was sentenced to four years in prison, including two under house arrest and two suspended, and banned from public office for five years, effective immediately. Her appeal is expected next year.

Meanwhile, thousands of left-wing supporters rallied at Place de la République, condemning what they described as the far-right's encroachment on the values of the Republic. Protesters carried slogans calling for equality, social justice, and pluralism.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Jail France Paris Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to provid ..

UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..

6 minutes ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

9 minutes ago
 Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

21 minutes ago
 Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..

10 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

11 hours ago
 DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

14 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East