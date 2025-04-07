(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The streets of Paris witnessed large-scale and politically polarised protests on Sunday evening, as the far-right led by Marine Le Pen rallied at Place Vauban, while some left-wingers including members of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party staged a counter-rally at the Place de la République.

The far right sought to mount a show of force after Le Pen, 56, was found guilty Monday of embezzling European Parliament funds and given a partly suspended jail term and an immediate ban on holding public office.

In a speech, Le Pen described last week's verdict as a "political decision" aimed at preventing her from running in the next presidential election.

She was sentenced to four years in prison, including two under house arrest and two suspended, and banned from public office for five years, effective immediately. Her appeal is expected next year.

Meanwhile, thousands of left-wing supporters rallied at Place de la République, condemning what they described as the far-right's encroachment on the values of the Republic. Protesters carried slogans calling for equality, social justice, and pluralism.