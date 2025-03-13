France's GDP Growth Forecast Lowered To 0.7 Pct For 2025: Central Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 02:47 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) France's central bank, Banque de France (BdF), announced on Wednesday that it has lowered the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 0.7 percent for the whole year of 2025.
After the slight downturn in activity observed at the end of 2024, France's GDP is expected to grow at a still moderate rate in the first half of 2025 before gathering pace in the second half of the year, the Banque de France said.
"Over 2025 as a whole, activity is expected to slow down but growth should remain positive, at an annual average rate of 0.7 percent (after 1.1 percent in 2024)," it added.
In the BdF's previous estimations published in December 2024, it had predicted that the GDP growth in 2025 would be 1.1 percent in France.
