France’s Macron To Visit Lebanon Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) PARIS, 14th January, 2025 (WAM) – The French Presidency announced today that President Emmanuel Macron will undertake an official visit to Lebanon on Friday.

Macron will be the first head of state to visit Lebanon since the election of Joseph Aoun as the new president and the appointment of Nawaf Salam as prime minister.

