ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The French Naval Group has announced ongoing discussions in the UAE regarding combat vessels and unmanned systems.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the IDEX 2025, Guillaume Pateu - UAE Country Director at Naval Group, stated that the company has made significant progress in strengthening its partnership with the UAE Navy through long-term strategic contracts.

He referred to the group's continued commitment to delivering the latest maritime defence technologies.

He also noted that last year, the company signed a strategic contract to transfer technology related to the Combat Management System (CMS), which serves as the brain of combat vessels, managing onboard sensors and weaponry. The full transfer of this technology to the UAE is expected to be completed within two years.

Pateu added that the new system would be deployed on all UAE Navy vessels, both new and retrofitted and that the agreement includes a joint training and development programme for Emirati engineers. This initiative aims to equip them with advanced expertise in combat system software development.

The training will take place at the Naval Group Centre of Excellence for CMS in Ollioules, France, for two years. The second phase will be conducted in the UAE to ensure that Emirati engineers achieve full operational and developmental independence with the system.

Regarding the group's plans for 2025, Pateu emphasised that they are engaged in advanced discussions with the UAE Navy on new projects, including combat ships and underwater unmanned systems.