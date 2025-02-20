France's Naval Group In Talks With UAE On Unmanned Systems
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The French Naval Group has announced ongoing discussions in the UAE regarding combat vessels and unmanned systems.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the IDEX 2025, Guillaume Pateu - UAE Country Director at Naval Group, stated that the company has made significant progress in strengthening its partnership with the UAE Navy through long-term strategic contracts.
He referred to the group's continued commitment to delivering the latest maritime defence technologies.
He also noted that last year, the company signed a strategic contract to transfer technology related to the Combat Management System (CMS), which serves as the brain of combat vessels, managing onboard sensors and weaponry. The full transfer of this technology to the UAE is expected to be completed within two years.
Pateu added that the new system would be deployed on all UAE Navy vessels, both new and retrofitted and that the agreement includes a joint training and development programme for Emirati engineers. This initiative aims to equip them with advanced expertise in combat system software development.
The training will take place at the Naval Group Centre of Excellence for CMS in Ollioules, France, for two years. The second phase will be conducted in the UAE to ensure that Emirati engineers achieve full operational and developmental independence with the system.
Regarding the group's plans for 2025, Pateu emphasised that they are engaged in advanced discussions with the UAE Navy on new projects, including combat ships and underwater unmanned systems.
Recent Stories
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
More Stories From Middle East
-
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities6 minutes ago
-
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles6 minutes ago
-
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information20 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva21 minutes ago
-
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles21 minutes ago
-
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt21 minutes ago
-
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan36 minutes ago
-
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities36 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China51 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai2 hours ago
-
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo2 hours ago