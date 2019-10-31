Free assisted fueling returns, AED10 fee waived

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) ADNOC Distribution today announced that from Sunday, 3rd November, customers will no longer have to pay a AED10 charge to ADNOC attendants to pump their fuel.

ADNOC Distribution’s Acting CEO, Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, in a statement today, said, "Our recent marketing campaign offering free assisted fueling has proven to be a success," adding that "in better understanding our customers’ requirements" and following "feedback from extensive customer engagement", the decision of the board of Directors approved the decision to bring back free assisted fueling.

"We trust this will be very well received by our customers as well as our investors," he added.