Free COVID-19 Tests For Citizens And Residents In Fujairah

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:45 PM

Free COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has instructed the Ministry of Health and Prevention to conduct free coronavirus, COVID-19, tests for both citizens and residents in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The health campaign will be implemented in coordination with the Fujairah Medical District and the emirate's emergency crisis and disaster management team and in accordance with sites and programmes within the time-frame of the national screening plan.

