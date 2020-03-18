UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Mobile Internet For Families Who Have No Home Internet To Enable Distance Learning: TRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Free mobile internet for families who have no home internet to enable distance learning: TRA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that it has coordinated with service providers to provide free internet data via mobile phone to families with no home internet services, in order to facilitate their access to a distance learning service.

Accordingly, the two national companies, Etisalat and Du, will provide a package of data needed to access the distance learning feature for families without home internet, free of charge.

TRA thanked the service providers for this initiative, which confirms their efforts to actively contribute to implementing the leadership directives and the success of the distance learning initiative launched by the Ministry of education with the support of Etisalat and Du.

Related Topics

Internet Education Mobile

Recent Stories

Prime Minister directs strict action against hoard ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal constructions, encroachments removed from ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition urged to highlight govt's positive step ..

4 minutes ago

No death from Coronavirus in GB: Dr. Zafar Mirza

4 minutes ago

Governor Punjab inaugurates COVID 19 telemedicine ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Working to Repatriate 7,400 Tourists Amid ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.