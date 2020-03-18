Free mobile internet for families who have no home internet to enable distance learning: TRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that it has coordinated with service providers to provide free internet data via mobile phone to families with no home internet services, in order to facilitate their access to a distance learning service.

Accordingly, the two national companies, Etisalat and Du, will provide a package of data needed to access the distance learning feature for families without home internet, free of charge.

TRA thanked the service providers for this initiative, which confirms their efforts to actively contribute to implementing the leadership directives and the success of the distance learning initiative launched by the Ministry of education with the support of Etisalat and Du.