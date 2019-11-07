UrduPoint.com
Free Parking In Abu Dhabi During The Prophet’s Birthday Holiday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Free Parking in Abu Dhabi during the Prophet’s birthday holiday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The Integrated Transport Centre,ITC, in Abu Dhabi, announced that the parking bays will be free of charge during the birthday of the prophet Mohammed holiday starting from Saturday November 9, 2019 to 7:59 AM of Sunday November 10, 2019.

Therefore, ITC called upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow. ITC also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9:00 PM to 8:00 AM.

Public buses and ferry services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will operate according to the same schedule of Fridays and official holidays.

