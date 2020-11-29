Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that parking spaces will be free of charge during the Commemoration Day and National Day holidays starting from Tuesday, 1st December, 2020 to Saturday, 5th December, 2020 at 7:59 am.

In a statement on Sunday, ITC also called on the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block traffic flow.

It also urged the public to adhere to regulations regarding resident permit parking bays from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.