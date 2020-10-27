UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Parking In Abu Dhabi On Prophet’s Birthday Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Free parking in Abu Dhabi on Prophet’s birthday holiday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that parking bays will be free of charge during the Prophet Mohammed's birthday holiday, starting from Thursday until 7:59 am Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday the ITC also called upon drivers not to park in prohibited areas or block other vehicles which could interrupt traffic flow.

It also urged drivers to adhere to regulations set for resident parking bays between 9:00 pm and 8:00 am.

More Stories From Middle East

