(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi announced that surface parking bays will be free of charge starting from Wednesday, 1st January 2020, until 07:59 on Thursday, 2nd January.

ITC urged the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow.

It also called on the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident parking from 21:00 to 08:00.

Bus services will operate according to usual scheduling, the ITC added.

Services Nos. 65 and 67 will not reach the celebration area in Al Maryah Island because of the closures on Al Maryah Street Bridge and Hamdan bin Mohammed Street Bridge from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM on both directions on 31st December.

Services will be rerouted to Hamouda bin Ali Al Dhaheri Street Bridge and Al Reem Street Bridge as an alternative. No roads will be closed on Al Maryah Island, the ITC noted.

Ferry services in Abu Dhabi will operate according to their usual schedule on Fridays and official holidays.

All ITC’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on 1st January 2020 and resume work on 2nd January..