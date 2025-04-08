Open Menu

Free Zones Authority Of Ajman Achieves Record Breaking Performance In 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 05:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Free Zones Authority of Ajman (FZA) announced exceptional financial and operational results for the year 2024, a testament to the efficacy of its forward-looking economic vision and proactive strategies aimed at diversifying key sectors and enhancing the investment climate within the emirate.

Fuelled by a significant rise in the number of investors and the expansion of diverse economic activities, FZA achieved a significant 15 percent surge in revenues compared to the preceding year.

Net profits also witnessed an unprecedented annual growth of 15 percent, a clear indication of robust financial management and the effectiveness of its income diversification strategies.

FZA experienced a remarkable 170 percent growth in the number of newly registered companies, marking the highest increase in recent years. Furthermore, occupancy rates in investment zones reached an impressive 97 percent, highlighting the increasing confidence of the global investor community in Ajman's competitive advantages.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of FZA’s board of Directors, emphasised, “this exceptional performance is a direct outcome of an ambitious vision and meticulously crafted strategies designed to cultivate a flexible and enabling business ecosystem.

This reinforces Ajman's position as a burgeoning economic centre with global appeal. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the emirate's sustainable economic development.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board, commented, “The remarkable achievements of 2024 reflect the success of our strategic trajectory in attracting high-quality investments and cultivating targeted sectors. These record-breaking figures underscore our ambition to positioning Ajman as a premier destination for investors worldwide.”

Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General of FZA, expressed his profound pride in these accomplishments, stating, “The results attained this year represent the most significant milestone in FZA's history. In alignment with the goals of Ajman Vision 2030, we will continue to pioneer innovative solutions and develop advanced infrastructure to further strengthen Ajman's global competitiveness and attractiveness."

Al Naqi reiterated FZA's unwavering commitment to pursuing its ambitious plans for expanding investments in promising sectors and solidifying Ajman's stature as a leading global economic hub and a compelling environment for the business community and diverse investment portfolios.

