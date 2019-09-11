UrduPoint.com
Free Zulal Bottled Water In Sharjah's Private Schools, Nurseries

Wed 11th September 2019

Free Zulal bottled water in Sharjah’s private schools, nurseries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, to provide Zulal bottled drinking water to all the private schools in Sharjah free of charge.

The emirate has more than 116 schools that accommodate 200,000 students, and 135 nurseries with 6,500 children.

Dr. Eng Rashid Al-Leem, Chairman of the SEWA, praised the generous grant of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which aims at providing a decent life to all segments of the society, and lauded the keenness of Dr. Sheikh Sultan to ensure the health and safety of the children and provide an ideal learning environment.

The grant is a follow-up to last year’s direction to provide 114 public schools and 27 nurseries with Zulal drinking water bottles at the beginning of the new school year.

Dr. Eng Rashid Al-Leem stressed that the authority would immediately work to implement the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to provide water to private schools and nurseries in coordination with the Sharjah Private education Authority.

He stressed that the Zulal Water Factory’s products meet the highest safety specifications and standards, and pointed out that the factory has received the international quality certificate ISO 9001/2000, in addition to the HACCP certificate and the Emirates Quality Mark issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology.

