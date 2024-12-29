Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 vehicles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) The second round of the Freestyle Car Show Championship, held as part of the 2025 Liwa International Festival at the ultimate winter destination, marked a record-breaking event with over 180 vehicles participating across various categories.

The competition showcased intense rivalry among drivers who delivered spectacular performances that amazed the audience.

In the S Category, Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al-Kalbani secured first place, followed by Omar Ali Mohammed Al-Jabri in second, and Abdullah Rashid Al-Shamili in third.

In the T Category, Mohammed Rashid Al-Dhaheri claimed the top spot, with Salem bin Nayeh in second place, and Faris Mohammed Sherman Al-Darmaki in third.

In the N Category, Mohammed bin Musa Al-Balushi won first place, while Salem Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi and Mohammed Jumaa Al-Dhib Al-Dhahmani took second and third places, respectively.



The winners were honoured at the closing ceremony by Sultan Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at Liwa sports Club, alongside Munther Al-Mundhari, a member of the Car Racing Committee, and Waleed Ibrahim, Head of the Car Racing Committee.

This record-breaking success highlights the growing popularity of freestyle car shows in the UAE and the strong support they receive from organisers and participants alike. The coming days promise even more excitement and enthusiasm with the increasing number of participants and diverse car categories.