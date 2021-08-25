French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in evacuating French citizens from Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE, lauded the UAE’s cooperation and quick response in evacuating French citizens from Afghanistan, and its willingness to host 5,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Chatel said the UAE’s support is deeply appreciated by French authorities, and had a positive impact on the evacuated citizens.

The UAE-France bilateral ties are growing deeper thanks to the support of their leaderships, he explained, adding that their strategic relations cover several fields, including economic and cultural sectors, and contribute to their efforts in maintaining global security, stability and peace.

Regarding France’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, he noted that the French Pavilion will feature many French entities and a wide variety of activities, which will showcase the outcomes of the overall partnership between the two countries.

The environment and sustainability are also key themes of the design of the French pavilion, which covers an area of 5,000-square metres and is powered by solar panels, he added.

Chatel then pointed out that two patrons of the French pavilion have been chosen, naming Jessica Préalpato, one of the world's best desert and pastry makers in France, who will represent the French art of life and supervise the pavilion, and Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut who is currently on the International Space Station.

Regarding the UAE’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Chatel said the UAE excelled in managing it in a decisive and efficient manner, noting that, being a resident of the UAE, he recognises the importance of the precautionary measures implemented by UAE authorities in ensuring public safety.