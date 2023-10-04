Open Menu

French Companies At ADIPEC Join Forces To Accelerate Additive Manufacturing For Spare Parts In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 02:45 PM

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for spare parts in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) Two French companies participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) have joined forces to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, for spare parts in order to support the decarbonisation efforts of industrial companies in the UAE.

Spare Parts 3D (SP3D), a French startup, and Trouvay & Cauvin Group (T&C), a value-added industrial distributor, have signed a commercial partnership at ADIPEC, whereby T&C will become SP3D's agent and distribute SP3D's software and services to address the growing demand for AM among industrial companies.

SP3D uses DigiPART, a machine-learning tool, to drive spare parts digitalisation and enable clients to assess and realise additive manufacturing potential, reducing carbon emissions in spare parts supply chains.

“The potential for AM in the UAE is growing fast as key industries of the region are embracing this technology. We are grateful to now count on T&C’s expertise in the energy sector and in the UAE to help address these growing needs,” said Olivier Mathey, SP3D Vice President of Sales.

T&C, an industrial distributor, expands its services with additive manufacturing digitalisation, enhancing its strengths in project supply chain management and inventory digitalisation for clients.

“Additive manufacturing is becoming a real alternative in the industrial world and the benefits are significant when it comes to economic, sustainability and in-country value. As a continuous innovator in the Energy sector, T&C is glad to welcome SP3D to its portfolio and help disrupt industrial spare part supply chain!” said Frederic Marchand, Executive Director of T&C.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi National University

Recent Stories

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha

15 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Dubai Family Busines ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Dubai Family Business Management Programme

15 hours ago
Chad&#039;s Transitional Military Council Leader v ..

Chad&#039;s Transitional Military Council Leader visits UAE Field Hospital in Am ..

16 hours ago
 Kazakhstan&#039;s BSG Technology aims to establish ..

Kazakhstan&#039;s BSG Technology aims to establish operations in UAE

18 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIPEC 2023

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIPEC 2023

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Asma Rashid bin Taliah to h ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Asma Rashid bin Taliah to head of department

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan to he ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan to head of department

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

19 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East