French, Emirati artworks showcased in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) An exhibition featuring artwork by Emirati and French female artists is being presented at the French Ambassador’s residence in Abu Dhabi until October 30th.

"Caravane & Guests" features artworks from French artists Annabelle SmithBigno, Benedicte Gimonnet, Karine Roche, Mioara Corozel Cherki and Sabine Blanchard, and Emirati artists Dr. Najat Makki and Faiza Mubarak.

The artists work is inspired by the diversity and richness of the UAE’s landscapes and inhabitants, with all sharing a common interest in the country's multiculturalism, openness and hospitality.

Speaking at the opening last week, Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, said the exhibition illustrates another example of the fruitful cooperation between France and the UAE.

"I am delighted to welcome this wonderful programme to the French Residency and would like to take the opportunity to thank all the actors - artists, sponsors, cultural institutions and organisations - who have made this Emirati-French Cultural Dialogue a success since its launch in 2018.

The Ambassador also paid tribute to former French President, Jacques Chirac, who passed away on 26th September, 2019, by displaying a portrait of Chirac painted in 2001 by the Emirati artist and calligrapher Mohammed Mandi.

He recalled that it was under Chirac's mandate that the essential milestones of Emirati-French partnerships were laid, such as the opening of the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University (2006), and the signing of the intergovernmental agreement paving the way for the construction of Louvre Abu Dhabi (2007).

"This year was dedicated to tolerance in the UAE, and Emirati-French Cultural Dialogue is more than ever an opportunity to renew our long-standing friendship through initiatives demonstrating the boundless energy of creative communities in our two countries," said the French diplomat.