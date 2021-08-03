French envoy thanks frontline staff at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for efforts during pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), a SEHA healthcare facility, has received Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE, to thank the frontline staff at SKMC who worked tirelessly for over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chatel was welcomed by Dr. Safa Al Mustafa, Chief Nursing Officer; Dr.Shamma Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Fatema Al Kaabi, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer. The French delegation received a briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Ambassador Chatel said, "In this particular context, was there a better way to celebrate our national day than by paying tribute to those fighting day and night the coronavirus pandemic. On my behalf and on behalf of the French community in the UAE, I want to warmly thank the frontline healthcare workers for their priceless commitment.

"In their honour and in remembrance of the COVID-19 victims, I dedicated a Tree of Hope in the Residence of France, during a ceremony attended by Emirati representatives of the health sector.

"

Dr. Al Mustafa, in turn, said, "The frontline staff at SEHA continue to care for COVID-19 patients to protect our community and we are pleased by the visit of Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE. Frontline workers are those who support us in our communities, providing services that are most needed."

"We are honoured to share the latest developments with Chatel, and extend our deepest gratitude to him, his delegation, and the wider community for sending their thanks and warm thoughts to our nurses and doctors who worked during these challenging times," she added.

The ambassador was accompanied by Hugo Henry, Cultural Counsellor; Célia Darakdjian, Press Attache; and Alexandre Mauger, Intern within the press department.