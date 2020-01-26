French healthcare expertise to be displayed at Arab Health 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) With over 80 French companies, including 14 new exhibitors, France will once again be participating in the Arab Health 2020 exhibition in Dubai from 27th to 30th January, 2020, dedicated to the latest innovations in the health sector.

Gathered at the French Healthcare pavilion organised by business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, these companies will unveil their latest innovations, designed to tackle today's major challenges.

The sectors with the largest representation in the French pavilion include Diagnostic Equipment, Telemedicine Solutions, Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy, Hospital Equipment and Furniture, Hospital Risk Prevention and Management and Hospital Hygiene.

France is renowned worldwide for its industrial, scientific and medical expertise. The medical devices sector includes more than 1,300 companies, 92 percent of which are SMEs, with sales in the French market amounting to nearly €30 billion.

According to MedTech Europe, France is the second largest European market for medical devices and the 5th largest in the world.

Arab Health is set to welcome the global healthcare sector to Dubai with more than 4,250 exhibitors from around the world.