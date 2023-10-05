French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – TotalEnergies, a French global leader in the energy sector, in partnership with business France is supporting 11 French companies from the French Pavilion at ADIPEC 2023 on their innovative solutions shaping the future of the sustainable energy landscape. This year’s agenda is clear: empower industry leaders to address the world's changing energy demands while advancing the decarbonisation of existing infrastructure.

Their presence at ADIPEC underscores their commitment to industrial innovation to drive decarbonisation efforts and energy transition, according to Business France.

TotalEnergies actively empowers French SMEs by facilitating access to international markets through collective prospecting missions, hosting V.I.E (International Volunteers in Enterprise) or employees within overseas affiliate companies on their behalf and providing essential Export Loan and Personalised support.

“As we solidify our transformation into a multi-energy company, a major player in the energy transition, our role extends to support companies within French regions as they navigate their own transformations. We assist them in their development, including international expansion, and act as a supportive guiding force, akin to a mentor,” explained Alexandre Martin-Denavit – International Development Director – TotalEnergies Direction France.

The French exhibiting companies supported by TotalEnergies are bringing innovative solutions that span the spectrum of energy efficiency, decarbonisation and renewable energy.

FOSINA made its debut at ADIPEC 2023 in the French Pavilion, showcasing DxS, their sustainable decarbonisation solution. DxS utilises advanced distributed fiber optic sensing to mitigate carbon emissions across the entire lifecycle by consolidating temperature, strain, and acoustic measurements into a single, energy-efficient interrogator.

This approach reduces power consumption and carbon footprint during manufacturing and operations.

“We designed a Made In France sustainable fiber optic based decarbonised solution for the downstream, midstream and upstream applications including pipeline monitoring, well monitoring, CCUS, Hydrogen, and intrusion monitoring to align with the United Nations sustainability development goals 12 (Responsible Consumption and production), 13 (Climate Action), and 14 (Life Below water), aiming to significantly reduce energy consumption, CO2 emissions, while better monitoring infrastructures. We help our clients to transform the industry by applying predictive maintenance with 24/7 real-time monitoring of their assets,” said Alexis Constantinou, CEO of FOSINA.

MARECHAL ELECTRIC's core mission is to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints. They employ high-performance materials and a unique Silver-Nickel spring-loaded contact technology. Their sustainable products, used in extreme conditions, come with spare parts for extended operational life.

“We are showcasing our technology and products at ADIPEC to support the local and global demands of the energy sector for a sustainable and decarbonised environment,” said Loic Charlot, middle East General Manager at MARECHAL ELECTRIC.

For over 40 years, SEIRIS, another French company, has excelled in crafting custom expansion joints for piping and ducting systems, globally. They specialise in meeting demanding operational conditions, optimising production, and minimizing emissions.