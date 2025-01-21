Open Menu

French Minister Urges Europe To Strive For Greater Strategic Autonomy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) PARIS, 21st January, 2025 (WAM) – The shifting US defence priorities, anticipated to become more pronounced under US President Donald Trump, serve as a significant catalyst for increased European defence responsibility, according to French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

A US strategic movement away from Europe to the Asia-Pacific region is a "serious kick in the behind", the minister told the France Inter broadcaster, that he hoped would lead to greater defence autonomy for Europe.

While emphasising that Europe would have needed to strive for greater strategic autonomy no matter who is in the White House, Lecornu said Trump's abrasive tone could speed things up.

