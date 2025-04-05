French MPs Vote To Allow Judges To Impose Short Jail Terms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 01:15 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) French Member Parliaments have voted in favour of enforcing shorter prison sentences for minor criminal offences – reopening the prospect of judges handing down prison terms of a month, or even less.
A bill – proposed by MP Loïc Kervran and supported by the centre-right Horizons, MoDem and the right-wing Les Républicains parties, as well as far-right Rassemblement national and Union des Droites pour la République – was adopted by 63 votes to 42.
The text revises several provisions of previous justice reforms aimed at relieving prison overcrowding, including the 2019 reform, and reintroduces the prospect of judges handing down jail terms of less than one month.
It repeals the principle that a sentence of six months or less must be subject to adjustments, such as wearing an electronic tag, unless the judge gives a reasoned decision.
In other words, incarceration would once again become the rule for numerous relatively minor offences rather than the exception. Conversely, the text makes it possible to adjust sentences of up to two years' imprisonment, compared with one year at present.
While the bill received partial support from centrist groups and the far-right National Rally party, left-wing parties collectively opposed the legislation, expressing concerns about the return of punitive policies that lack genuine structural solutions.
The bill's future will be determined in the upcoming legislative debates.
Recent Stories
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms5 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,3542 hours ago
-
Bus crash in southern Brazil kills at least 7, injures 202 hours ago
-
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q13 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power3 hours ago
-
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu3 hours ago
-
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea11 hours ago
-
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 202511 hours ago
-
Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory11 hours ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick off Saturday12 hours ago
-
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow13 hours ago
-
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Moscow Grand Mosque14 hours ago