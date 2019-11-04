UrduPoint.com
French Oil & Gas Industry On Display At ADIPEC

Mon 04th November 2019

A total of 44 French companies, of which 10 are first-time exhibitors, will participate in this year's Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference on November 11-14, 2019.

France's exhibiting companies will represent every part of the sector, showcasing all the expertise and quality of French know-how when it comes to equipment and fittings for oil and gas, exploration, production and processing of hydrocarbons, as well as services and consulting to companies, and new technologies.

For the first time at ADIPEC, business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, is launching an award competition to showcase the latest and most advanced French technologies leading the industry into the future of Oil & Gas: sustainability, digitalisation, efficiency, to reward and celebrate the companies that contribute to embed innovation into every part of the Oil & Gas operations.

The selection will be made by leading members of the O&G Industry in the middle East: ADNOC, TOTAL, TROUVAY CAUVIN, EVOLEN, IFPen. The most innovative and promising French company will be granted at an awards ceremony, on November 12th at 4 p.m, on the French pavilion.

Frederic Szabo, Managing Director, Business France Middle East commented: "The Oil & Gas construction projects planned in the GCC are expected to pledge US$660 billion by 2025, including $29.6 billion for the United Arab Emirates, with $3.7 billion injected into the expansion of the Upper Zakum deposit, the 2nd largest in Abu Dhabi and the 4th largest in the world. These are just some of the opportunities prompting French companies to participate in this international exhibition."

