French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received the National Order of the Legion of Honour at the rank of Grand Officer, which is conferred by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic. This honour is in recognitions of Dr.

Sheikh Sultan's scientific, cultural and literary contributions and his efforts to boost the relations between the two countries.

Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, presented the Sharjah Ruler with the National Order during a ceremony held today at Al Badee Palace.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.