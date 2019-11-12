French President awards 'Legion of Honour' and the 'National Order of Merit' to Emirati officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Emmanuel Macron, President of France, awarded the ''Legion of Honour'' and the ''National Order of Merit'' to Lt. General Juma Ahmad Al Bawardi Al Falasi, Advisor to the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Major General Obaid Rashid Juma Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, respectively.

Lt. General Al Falasi was honoured for his efforts to enhance the cooperation between the UAE and France when he held the position of Commander of the UAE Ground Forces.

Major General Al Shamsi was honoured for his similar efforts when he held the position of Commander of the UAE Special Forces.

The ceremony was organised by the French Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by diplomatic and military officials in the country.