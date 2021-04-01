French President awards 'Officer of the Legion of Honour' to Commander of Joint Operations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, has awarded Major General Saleh Muhammad Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, the Legion of Honour (Officer), the highest national decoration in France, in recognition of his significant contributions to the advancement of military relations between the UAE and France.

Gravier Chanel, Ambassador of France to the UAE, awarded Major General Al Ameri with the honour during a ceremony onboard the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle anchored off the UAE coasts, in the presence of a number of senior Defence Ministry officers from both sides.

For his part, the Commander of Joint Operations expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to French President Macron for the honour, wishing relations between the two countries to witness further development and progress.