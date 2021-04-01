UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President Awards 'Officer Of The Legion Of Honour' To Commander Of Joint Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:15 PM

French President awards 'Officer of the Legion of Honour' to Commander of Joint Operations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, has awarded Major General Saleh Muhammad Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, the Legion of Honour (Officer), the highest national decoration in France, in recognition of his significant contributions to the advancement of military relations between the UAE and France.

Gravier Chanel, Ambassador of France to the UAE, awarded Major General Al Ameri with the honour during a ceremony onboard the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle anchored off the UAE coasts, in the presence of a number of senior Defence Ministry officers from both sides.

For his part, the Commander of Joint Operations expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to French President Macron for the honour, wishing relations between the two countries to witness further development and progress.

Related Topics

France UAE Progress From

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ..

39 minutes ago

HEC announces Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowshi ..

30 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 98 lives, infects 4,974 more peopl ..

32 seconds ago

Man shot killed, other injured in quetta

2 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

8 minutes ago

FPCCI's convener commends loan schemes launch to e ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.