French President Extends Lockdown Until 11th May

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

French President extends lockdown until 11th May

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he extended lockdown in the country to curb the coronavirus outbreak until 11th May, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won, Reuters reported "Over the next four weeks, the rules must be respected," the president said in a televised address to the nation.

He said that by 11th May, France would be able to test every citizen presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

