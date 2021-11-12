French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines of Paris Peace Forum

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday met with Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, on the sidelines of the fourth session of the annual Paris Peace Forum that witnesses the participation of around 30 heads of state and Government Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the French President and their wishing of more progress and prosperity for the people of France.

She emphasised that the relations between the UAE and France are in continuous progress, noting that there are many opportunities to develop them, especially in the economic, investment and cultural fields, for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Kaabi said that the UAE's participation in the Paris Peace Forum represents an opportunity to discuss global challenges facing societies and ways to unify efforts to address them, contributing to opening broader horizons for development and prosperity.

She added that the forum is also an international platform wherein countries, organisations and other actors meet to discuss many issues such as climate, health, social and solidarity economy and digital issues.

She pointed out that the UAE's participation in the event is based on its belief that peace, tolerance and coexistence are the way to comprehensive economic development and away from violence and terrorism.

She noted that the UAE has a rich record of achievements in this regard, most notably the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a resolution proclaiming 4th February every year as the 'International Day for Human Fraternity'.

The UAE Minister of Culture and Youth also emphasised that the Abrahamic Family House, being built in Abu Dhabi, is an example of the UAE leadership's vision of promoting peaceful coexistence and acceptance values among various faiths, nationalities and cultures.

The minister also said that the forum, in its current session, addresses global divisions, is keen on gathering societies’ views to contribute to sustainable development, and unifying efforts between countries to think of creative solutions to the challenges and obstacles facing humanity.