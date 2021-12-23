French President Names Commander Of UAE Land Forces 'Knight Of The Legion Of Honour'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, has awarded Major General Saeed Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, the Legion of Honour (Knight).

One of the highest national decorations in France awarded to French or foreign personalities, the medal was offered to Major General Al Shehhi in recognition of his efforts in strengthening cooperation in the military field between the UAE and France.

Lieutenant General Vincent Guionie, Commander of the French Land Forces, who is currently visiting the UAE, presented the medal to the Commander of the UAE Land Forces at a ceremony held at the General Command of the Land Forces, in the presence of a number of senior officers from the ministries of defence of both sides.

Major General Al Shehhi expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to President Macron for the honour, and wished further development and progress in their relations, to support their shared vision of a brighter tomorrow.