French President Receives UAE Ambassador's Credentials

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Hend Al Otaiba presented her letters of credence to the French President, Emmanuel Macron, as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the French Republic, at the Elysée Palace in the presence of senior French officials.

On this occasion, Al Otaiba conveyed to President Macron as well as to the French people the greetings of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for prosperity and progress for the French people.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron asked Al Otaiba to convey his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for more progress and prosperity for the UAE people and state.

He also wished the UAE ambassador success in her tasks to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her tasks.

Al Otaiba, in turn, expressed her pride in representing the UAE in France and her keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The meeting was also an opportunity to review and explore ways to develop relations, new areas of cooperation, and means to make the most of common opportunities and thus meet the aspirations and interests of the two countries and peoples.

