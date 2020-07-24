UrduPoint.com
French Space Agency Hails Launch Of 'Hope Probe' To Mars

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:45 AM

French Space Agency hails launch of 'Hope Probe' to Mars

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) By successfully launching the Hope Probe, the Arab world's first mission to Mars, the UAE has garnered the admiration of the whole world, said Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES), the French Space Agency.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Le Gall said the world followed the Emirati achievement and applauded the amazing launch of the probe to the Red Planet.

"The global space community is following with great acclaim and appreciation the vision of our Emirati partners," he said, adding that CNES is proud of the partnership between the UAE and France in the field of space science and technology

More Stories From Middle East

