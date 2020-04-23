UrduPoint.com
Friday, 24th April First Day Of Ramadan In UAE - Updates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:45 PM

Friday, 24th April first day of Ramadan in UAE - Updates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The moon-sighting committee has announced that Friday 24th April, 2020 will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Moon Sighting Committee, in a statement following the committee's meeting at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that after investigation, application of relevant Sharia laws, and contacts with neighbouring countries, tomorrow Friday, 24th April 2020 will be the first day of Ramadan.

Al Badi and the committee members, in the statement, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes of the Emirates, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and prayed to Allah Almighty to keep His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed in good health for the sake of his country, Arab Nation and Muslim Nation.

The committee members also congratulated UAE people and all Muslims around the world on the occasion.

