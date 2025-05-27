Open Menu

Friday 6th June First Day Of Eid Al Adha In UAE: Presidential Court

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Friday 6th June first day of Eid Al Adha in UAE: Presidential Court

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The Presidential Court has announced the official sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the Hijri year 1446, confirming that Wednesday, 28th May 2025, will be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Consequently, Friday, 6th June 2025, corresponding to 10th Dhu al-Hijjah, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

"On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the people of the UAE, and to the entire world.

We pray to Almighty Allah to return this occasion upon our beloved nation and all with blessings, prosperity, and joy," the Presidential Court said in a statement.

