Friday Farmers’ Market 'Manbat' Unveiled At Aljada

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:15 PM

Friday farmers’ market 'Manbat' unveiled at Aljada

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Arada has announced the launch of "Manbat", a new farmers’ market that will focus on offering the very best in fresh and local produce, at its popular Sharjah destination, Aljada.

The outdoor market will take place every Friday between 15:00 and 20:00, with the first edition taking place this Friday, 22nd January.

Manbat has been launched in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which is dedicated to improving the performance of the UAE’s agricultural sector, including via the creation of markets for local produce.

The market will provide food producers in Sharjah and across the UAE with a unique opportunity to showcase their wares to a wide range of customers as well as retail buyers. In addition, it will also assist farmers by giving them valuable experience in the marketing and selling of goods.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "Manbat is yet another strong community initiative taking place at Aljada and will be a valuable addition to the Sharjah weekend Calendar this year, helping to champion the very best that the emirate - and the UAE - has to offer.

"Manbat’s positioning within the Madar at Aljada complex ensures that all exhibitors and guests can benefit from a safe and socially distanced environment."

The 30 onsite stalls will feature a wide range of farmers, entrepreneurs, suppliers and F&B outlets, as well as a presence from Spinneys, Manbat’s Official Retail Partner. Spinneys personnel will be available for discussions with farmers, as part of the supermarket giant’s programme to support micro food and beverage businesses in the UAE.

Families visiting Manbat this Friday will also be able to view a rally of vintage and classic cars, arranged by Sharjah Old Cars Club. The rally will begin at the Sharjah Old Cars Club at 15:30 and will proceed to Aljada afterwards.

