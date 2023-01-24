UrduPoint.com

Friends Of Arthritis Patients Launch First Al Dhaid Charity Marathon

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The Friends of Arthritis Patients (FAP) of the Health Promotion Department (HPD) at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, in cooperation with Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, has announced the launch of the first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon on 4th February in Al Dhaid under the motto “Movement is Life”.

The marathon aims to promote physical activity, in addition to supporting arthritis patients.

The announcement came in a press conference organised by the FAP on Monday at Al Dhaid Fort, where Salem Mohammed bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, and Wahida Abdulaziz, Chairperson of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, and Saeed Ali Al Ajel, a sports expert at the Sharjah Sports Council, spoke in the presence of officials, sports organisations, media and volunteers.

The event will take place at the Al Dhaid Cultural Club and will include 5 categories: 1km for ages 8-20, 3km for ages 8-40 and over, 5km for ages 14-40 and over, and 10km for ages 16-40 and over. The fifth category will also include subcategories such as the oldest and youngest competitor, the best family, the largest participating government authority, the largest participating private organization, and the largest participating school. The winners will receive prizes.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah Marathon Salem February Family Media Event Government Best

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

47 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Sat ..

EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Satellites in Space

4 minutes ago
 'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nomin ..

'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nominated for Oscar Best Internatio ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on Joining NATO Postpo ..

Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on Joining NATO Postponed Indefinitely by Ankara - S ..

4 minutes ago
 EPA takes notice of poor sanitation at Children Ho ..

EPA takes notice of poor sanitation at Children Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Sanitary workers carry out cleanliness work despit ..

Sanitary workers carry out cleanliness work despite severe weather conditions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.