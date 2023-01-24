Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The Friends of Arthritis Patients (FAP) of the Health Promotion Department (HPD) at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, in cooperation with Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, has announced the launch of the first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon on 4th February in Al Dhaid under the motto “Movement is Life”.

The marathon aims to promote physical activity, in addition to supporting arthritis patients.

The announcement came in a press conference organised by the FAP on Monday at Al Dhaid Fort, where Salem Mohammed bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, and Wahida Abdulaziz, Chairperson of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, and Saeed Ali Al Ajel, a sports expert at the Sharjah Sports Council, spoke in the presence of officials, sports organisations, media and volunteers.

The event will take place at the Al Dhaid Cultural Club and will include 5 categories: 1km for ages 8-20, 3km for ages 8-40 and over, 5km for ages 14-40 and over, and 10km for ages 16-40 and over. The fifth category will also include subcategories such as the oldest and youngest competitor, the best family, the largest participating government authority, the largest participating private organization, and the largest participating school. The winners will receive prizes.