Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a UAE-based non-profit organisation, has launched its annual Zakat campaign to collect funds and donations aimed at providing financial and emotional support to cancer patients.

Under the theme "Togetherness Conquers," the campaign seeks to alleviate the financial burdens of various cancer treatment programmes for patients and their families, making a real impact on their health, mental, and social well-being.

The initiative calls on all society members to unite in the fight against cancer, supported by a religious ruling from the Permanent Fatwa Committee in Sharjah, which permits the use of Zakat funds to aid cancer patients in financial need who cannot afford treatment.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, underscored the importance of community solidarity and compassion towards cancer patients. She highlighted that the Zakat campaign is one of the association's key annual initiatives to alleviate pain and bring hope to cancer patients.

Al Mulla stressed that every donation, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in patients' lives, easing their suffering and giving them hope for recovery. She emphasised that collective community efforts provide the strength and determination to overcome cancer.

In 2024, the organisation allocated over AED5.7 million to support the treatment of 98 cancer patients and provide financial and emotional assistance to them and their families.

