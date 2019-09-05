Friends of Diabetes Association concludes ninth edition of 'Prevention & Co-Existence' campaign

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) The closing ceremony of the ninth edition of the "Prevention & Co-Existence" campaign, initiated by the Friends of Diabetes Association, an organisation promoting health under the Health education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, was held on Thursday.

The association said that more than 5,000 persons have benefitted from the diagnostic and awareness services provided as part of the campaign, which was launched last July to enhance people’s awareness over the causes of diabetes and ways of prevention, as well as coexistence with it, encouraging a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity.

The campaign’s closing ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in the presence of Khawla Al-Haj, Head of the Friends of Diabetes Association, several representatives from the association, participating bodies and campaign volunteers.

Khawla Al-Haj attributed the success of the annual campaign to the inspiring vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, who always bolsters and sponsors the association’s initiatives.

She added that the campaign included that participation of 23 bodies and 60 volunteers who worked hard to provide free check-ups to visitors of the Al Qassimi Hospital, the University Hospital, the Sharjah Cooperation Society and the Mega Mall Sharjah, especially to check their blood pressure, osteoporosis, blood sugar levels, and Body Mass Index.

Additionally, the campaign provided educational and awareness consultations, with the participation of doctors and health educators, besides diabetes-related entertainment activities, various contests, workshops and incentive awards for children.

Al-Haj stressed that the Friends of Diabetes Association provides services to thousands of patients who benefit from different awareness campaigns, diagnosis and treatment services, in line with Sharjah’s vision to maintain and enhance the health condition of citizens and residents, and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The closing ceremony witnessed the honouring of participants, partners and volunteers, in appreciation and recognition of their efforts that helped achieve the objectives of the campaign.