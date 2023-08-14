Open Menu

Friends Of Kidney Patients Empowers Youth For Healthier Lives

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) The second phase of the "Healthy Kidneys" campaign, organised by the Friends of Kidney Patients under the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, has concluded.

The campaign aimed to educate children and adolescents about the importance of maintaining healthy kidneys to prevent related diseases.

The association utilised innovative methods, including scientific experiments and educational workshops led by nutrition and public health experts, to convey vital behavioural practices for kidney health. To measure the effectiveness of the programme, standardised tests were conducted. The post-programme knowledge rate among the participating children reached 92 percent, marking a significant 13 percent improvement compared to their pre-programme knowledge.

This approach aligns with the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, who underscores the importance of focusing on children as the future generation and stresses the need to assess the impact of programmes for tangible benefits.

Collaboration with child centres associated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation was established to provide valuable experiences during their summer camp. This initiative covered various centres in Sharjah and the central region, engaging about 108 children. The children's satisfaction rate with the scientific experience and workshop content was notably high at 94 percent.

Mona Al Hawai, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Friends of Kidney Patients, expressed her delight at the enthusiastic participation of numerous children in the campaign. She highlighted the campaign's alignment with the association's objectives of spreading awareness about kidney diseases and effective coping strategies.

