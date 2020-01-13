Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year: UAE Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) Khaled Omran Al Amiri, UAE Ambassador to Japan, said that the mutual visits between the leaders of the UAE and Japan and their strategic initiatives and agreements highlight the fact that their established friendship is improving every year.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the official visit of Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, to the UAE today, Al Amiri said that the visit, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy to Japan, is a follow-up to the official ceremony of the inauguration of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, New Emperor of Japan, in October.

Al Amiri also stressed that during their successful partnership of nearly half a century, the UAE and Japan have been committed to creating a common vision and enhancing their overall cooperation.

He added that the successful launch of the "Khalifa Sat" satellite from Japan in 2018 and the upcoming launch of the Hope Probe this year highlight their effective cooperation in the area of space exploration, which has boosted their bilateral relations.

Energy is still a major priority in the relations between the two countries and their long-term energy partnership has helped develop this sector and diversified their economies, he further added.

"We look forward to strengthening our existing long-term partnership with Japan by searching for new opportunities," Al Amiri said in conclusion.