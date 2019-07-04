UrduPoint.com
Frist Saudi Female Envoy To Washington Meets Senior US Official

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:00 PM

Frist Saudi female envoy to Washington meets senior US official

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The first female Saudi Ambassador to the United States who took charge on Wednesday held her first bilateral meeting immediately after assuming the office, according to Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan, the 11th ambassador to the US since 1945 and first Saudi woman to hold this position, "began her mission immediately to strengthen the historic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America," said Fahd Nazer, the spokesman of the Saudi Embassy in Washington.

She met David Schenker, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, in Washington on Wednesday, said the SPA report on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed Saudi-American historical relations, issues of mutual concern and means of enhancing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The spokesperson said Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan had presented a copy of her credentials to the US State Department on Wednesday.

He said the princess would work to develop the strategic relationship and continue to build the main areas of cooperation between the two countries, added the SPA report.

