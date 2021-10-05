From Expo 2020 to Glasgow: People’s Promise for Climate Impact urges ambitious, courageous action at COP26

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The People’s Promise for Climate Impact, a two-day event taking place as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week, ended on Monday with young change-makers and climate leaders sending powerful messages to policy-makers set to gather in Glasgow, United Kingdom (UK), for the 26th United Nations Climate Change COP (COP26) in November 2021.

Expo 2020’s People’s Promise event was co-curated with the UAE Ministry for Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Expo 2020’s Global Trade Partner DP World and the UK. It brought together global youth and world leaders to build energy, exchange, community and optimism towards COP26, gathering diverse voices and experiences to highlight the value of more ambitious and courageous action within and beyond negotiations at this critical moment preceding COP26.

The event aimed to catalyse youth-led action across the globe, inspiring and empowering people to play an active role in tackling climate change.

UAE Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Mariam Almheiri, said, "Going to COP26. This is such an important meeting because it is the start of the decade of action. There is so much to be done."

"Having a place to convene and talk, and get things going, is really important, and this is what I feel COP26 will be about – accelerating our efforts and learning from each other. Every country has gone through a learning curve, and it is a chance to look at the national effort, but also to support others. We are there to ensure we are doing what we need to as responsible global citizens. And what is important for the UAE is we are bidding for COP28, so it is important that we are present, and that we are there with youth members. Everything we are doing in the country is going towards sustainable development."

Pre-COP Youth Delegates Lana Rudar, Mathani Mudathir, Haya Al Mansoori and Hoor Ahli, said, "The People’s Promise for Climate Impact has captured energy and ideas from young people around the world, and we are building momentum towards COP26. From Dubai to Glasgow, we offer you our support, our ambition and our optimism for achieving the global goal of decarbonising our economies and transitioning to a more sustainable, climate-safe future for all.

We are all leaders; the future has its eyes on us."

Nisreen Elsaim, Chair of UN Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, said, "All of the actions, meetings and momentum we are having now is building towards COP26 and climate advocacy. We are hoping that it works like a snowball effect, getting bigger and bigger, until we reach the optimum size of action that will save the planet and the future."

Heeta Lakhani, YOUNGO Focal Point from the Global South, said, "As we move towards COP26, I would like to see country delegations going in as humans who will promise to do everything in their capacity to tackle the climate crisis with the urgency it needs. We are reaching a point of no return, and need to ensure that the voices of the most vulnerable people are heard and taken into consideration while international decisions are being made."

Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, said, "This year’s COP is a key moment on the back of the IPCC report. There could not be a more important global gathering with that backdrop. Whilst its critically important that there are important commitments signed up to action is much better than words in securing the world of future generations.

William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, said, "We recognise that these ideas and commitments need to be financed. It is one of the key elements to making it all happen. The global citizen’s line is absolutely right and it is all about financing and developing emerging markets. And through that finance – both public and private – there are returns to be made. The year 2030 is really what we should be focusing on, because if we do not do what we have got to do by 2030, then we will not be in a very good position."

Climate and Biodiversity Week runs until 9th October, and is the first of 10 Theme Weeks forming part of Expo 2020’s Programme for People and Planet.