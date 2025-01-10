Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The Frontline Heroes Festival is set to launch across the UAE from 17th January to 2nd March, celebrating the efforts of frontline heroes who played a pivotal role in protecting society during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the continuity of daily life during crises and challenges.

The festival will begin at Fujairah’s Open Beach from 17th to 19th January, offering a festive atmosphere filled with cultural and entertainment activities, while showcasing the achievements and sacrifices of workers in the healthcare, security, and service sectors.

The event will then move to Ras Al Khaimah’s Mareedh Beach from 24th to 26th January, followed by Umm Al Qaiwain’s Al Khor Waterfront from 31st January to 2nd February.

The festival will take place in Ajman Marina from 7th to 9th February, before moving to Sharjah’s Flag Island from 14th to 16th February.

The festival will continue at Dubai’s Creek Park from 21st to 23rd February, culminating in a grand finale on Abu Dhabi Corniche from 28th February to 2nd March.

The festival features activities suitable for all age groups, including interactive booths highlighting the contributions of frontline heroes, cultural and artistic performances reflecting the UAE’s heritage and values, fun activities for children and families, as well as panel discussions and workshops aimed at raising awareness about the importance of supporting frontline workers in society.

The Frontline Heroes Office stated, “This festival is part of our commitment to recognising the efforts of our heroes who stood on the frontlines during the toughest times. The festival aims to deliver a message of gratitude and appreciation to them and their families while celebrating their inspiring stories of sacrifice and dedication to serving the nation.”

The Frontline Heroes Office invited frontline heroes to participate in the festival and enjoy various programmes and activities across UAE cities.

