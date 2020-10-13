Frontline Heroes Office announces new partners joining effort to support frontline professionals, volunteers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Frontline Heroes Office has announced it is partnering with a number of the UAE’s leading Federal and local entities to introduce a diverse series of initiatives to champion and support frontline professionals and volunteers actively protecting the UAE and its residents in the fight against COVID-19.

Aldar Properties, Etihad Aviation Group and Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism will launch frontline heroes support and recognition initiatives, which have been endorsed by the Frontline Heroes Office as they represent the Office’s vision to address challenges faced by heroes and their families across the UAE.

Over the coming weeks, these entities will begin rolling out their support and recognition activities. UAE frontline professionals and their families will benefit from new programmes that provide discounts on travel and access to select Abu Dhabi cultural, entertainment and hospitality facilities, as well as special housing-related financial support at Aldar Properties’ developments.

These entities will also create special recognition and celebration activities designed to ensure frontline heroes continue to see and feel the genuine appreciation, value and respect that the people of the UAE have for the tremendous sacrifices they make every day in service to the nation.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of the Frontline Heroes Office, said, "As a nation, we are uniting behind our frontline heroes to provide support, recognition and appreciation for their never-ending commitment to protect us in times of great need. These leaders stepping up today to partner with the Frontline Heroes Office are living the values of the UAE by to help our brave heroes and their families deal with the unique challenges they are enduring while battling on the frontline."

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon will sign Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, with leaders of each organisation establishing specific commitments to recognize and support UAE frontline heroes. The MoUs will be signed by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Aldar Properties and Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group.

Al Mubarak said, "The UAE was recently recognised by Global Response to Infectious Diseases index as one of the most effective countries tackling the pandemic, which is a result of the relentless efforts of our frontline heroes and the prompt and decisive action our wise leadership has taken to safeguard the health of its people. We must share a commitment to shouldering the responsibility and supporting this nationwide programme in every way possible to ensure that our talented and dedicated frontline heroes receive the support they need and the recognition that encourages them to continue this journey."

Al Mazrouei said, "In these incredibly challenging times, we must never forget the dedication, commitment and perseverance demonstrated by our frontline heroes. It is with great pride that Etihad is working together with the Frontline Heroes Office to play a part in supporting this community. While we could not expect to match the magnitude of their contribution, it is our hope that this small gesture will have a meaningful impact on our frontline heroes in return for their great efforts. Now is the time to act and the entire Etihad team is excited to contribute to this important national initiative on behalf of our heroes."

The Frontline Heroes Office was established in July 2020 by decree of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is under the direction of the Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The office is mandated to listen and respond to the challenges and priorities of the UAE’s frontline professionals, and implement short-term and long-term solutions to directly address those challenges, as well as ensure those who sacrifice and put themselves at risk to protect the people of the UAE are nationally recognised and celebrated.

The Frontline Heroes Office will support a comprehensive range of frontline professionals, including medical and non-medical staff working in the health sector, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, cleaning and services personnel, as well as protection and prevention workers, security and emergency workers, and sanitisation workers.