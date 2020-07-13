Frontline Heroes Office appoints Dr. Maha Barakat as director-general

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Fakhr Al Watan Office (Frontline Heroes Office) announced the appointment of Dr. Maha Barakat as its director-general.

Dr. Barakat, a consultant endocrinologist and Senior Advisor at Mubadala, will be in charge of managing and overseeing the office’s programmes, plans and initiatives that aim to support front-liners during times of emergencies and crises.

On the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office's Board, thanked front-liners for their work.

"I am pleased to begin my presidency of the office’s board of directors, and I welcome Dr. Barakat to our team. She is an important addition to our work in supporting and reinforcing the efforts of the heroes on the front lines," he said.

"We, in the UAE, praise and appreciate the courage and devotion of our frontline workers," he added, noting that the office will launch solutions and initiatives to support them.

Fakhr Al Watan is in charge of supporting front-liners, who include medical and non-medical staff working in the health sector, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, cleaning and services personnel, as well as protection and prevention workers, security and emergency workers, and sanitisation workers.

The office is currently studying several initiatives that aim to support front-liners, which will be implemented in the coming months and years, and is currently considering their priorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The office also released a questionnaire for frontline workers and is currently studying its results, to draft a future strategy and find ways of fulfilling their aspirations.

The launch of the office and its social role highlight the commitment of the UAE’s leadership to empower front-liners and improve their conditions.

The office was established in July 2020 upon a Federal decree issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to provide support to all the frontline workers in the UAE who have worked for the betterment of the citizens and residents during emergencies and crises. The Office will raise awareness about the significant role played by the frontline workers in crucial times and will be taking care of their needs and priorities. At the same time, the Office will acknowledge their sacrifices and recognise their efforts in the process by presenting them with awards and certificates of appreciation.