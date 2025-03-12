Frontline Heroes Office Celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The Frontline Heroes Office celebrated Emirati Doctor’s Day on 11th March, an annual occasion dedicated to recognising the invaluable role of medical professionals in promoting public health and ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare sector in the UAE.
This tribute highlights the exceptional efforts of Emirati doctors across various specialties and their significant contributions to advancing healthcare quality and medical innovation.
The office praised the dedication of doctors in fulfilling their humanitarian mission, especially during health crises such as COVID-19, where they demonstrated remarkable competence and unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare and safeguarding the community throughout the pandemic.
On this occasion, the Frontline Heroes Office expressed its pride and gratitude to doctors who continue their professional journey with dedication and selflessness. The office also emphasised the importance of supporting them and recognising their achievements in building a sustainable healthcare future for the UAE.
Emirati Doctor’s Day serves as an annual occasion to honour Emirati medical professionals and highlight their vital contributions to enhancing the health and well-being of the community.
Recent Stories
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day6 minutes ago
-
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation36 minutes ago
-
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA51 minutes ago
-
Du joins as strategic partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business Continuity2 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February2 hours ago
-
China launches 18 satellites from Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site2 hours ago
-
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app2 hours ago
-
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment campaign3 hours ago
-
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair3 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $73.31 pb3 hours ago
-
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages during Ramadan3 hours ago