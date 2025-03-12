Open Menu

Frontline Heroes Office Celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The Frontline Heroes Office celebrated Emirati Doctor’s Day on 11th March, an annual occasion dedicated to recognising the invaluable role of medical professionals in promoting public health and ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare sector in the UAE.
This tribute highlights the exceptional efforts of Emirati doctors across various specialties and their significant contributions to advancing healthcare quality and medical innovation.

The office praised the dedication of doctors in fulfilling their humanitarian mission, especially during health crises such as COVID-19, where they demonstrated remarkable competence and unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare and safeguarding the community throughout the pandemic.

On this occasion, the Frontline Heroes Office expressed its pride and gratitude to doctors who continue their professional journey with dedication and selflessness. The office also emphasised the importance of supporting them and recognising their achievements in building a sustainable healthcare future for the UAE.

Emirati Doctor’s Day serves as an annual occasion to honour Emirati medical professionals and highlight their vital contributions to enhancing the health and well-being of the community.

